NBMCH plans more CCTV cameras

As theft cases rise, the North Bengal Medical College and Hospital (NBMCH) has focused on the installation of more CCTV cameras on the campus, at a time when around 50 percent of the existing cameras are defunct. According to NBMCH patient welfare committee chairman Gautam Deb, a detailed project report on the installation of 100 more cameras will be prepared.

“We have laid emphasis on setting up 100 more cameras as we have decided to strengthen electronic surveillance. Some theft cases were reported at the NBMCH.

A detailed project report will be prepared,” said Mr Deb. Reminded that many existing cameras were non-functional, Mr Deb said that had happened due to some maintenance and operational problems. “The authorities are looking into this,” he said.

Sources said more than 100 CCTV cameras had been installed at different locations, including wards, corridors, emergency sections,s, and some other places, and that around 50 percent of them are not functioning. Meanwhile, Mr Deb said he will talk to the Darjeeling district magistrate about introducing the 100 days job scheme components for the cleanliness of the NBMCH campus.

The Siliguri Municipal Corporation has twice cleaned the campus. The Siliguri Jalpaiguri Development Authority also conducted cleanliness there. The institute is located on 163 acres of land. There have been allegations that hostels are not cleaned regularly. There are nine hostels with a capacity of more than 1000 students, interns, and house staff.

A section of hostel inmates has alleged a lack of adequate cleanliness measures and said that it had led to the hostel premises turning into mosquito breeding grounds. The NBMCH authorities said they had already requested the health department and the district administration for a dedicated waste decomposition system for waste management on the campus.