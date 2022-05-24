NB Science Centre undertakes host of events

To generate awareness on various issues relating to science, astronomy and environment, the North Bengal Science Centre (NBSC) at Matigara in Siliguri has undertaken a host of programmes.

According to the centre coordinator, Ritabrata Biswas, to educate and enlighten students from classes III to XII on various curricular and co-curricular topics relating to science, a 12-day-long summer vacation science camp began at the NBSC premises today. “Over 50 students, who have been divided into three sections according to their classes, will take part in the camp for five days each, during which students will get hands-on training on various art and science topics, besides getting a unique opportunity to engage in scientific activities and experiments,” he said.

Mr Biswas added that in order to spread awareness among the masses, especially students of north Bengal, about the need to preserve our biodiversity and ecosystem, the centre had organized a day-long programme to commemorate the International Day for Biological Diversity at its premises yesterday. “The celebrations kicked-off with a sapling lantation programme, where a large number of students from different schools in the region took part. It was followed by a multimedia presentation on need and importance of biodiversity in our lives. The programme concluded with an open house quiz competition on biological diversity and a film show on environment,” Mr Biswas said.

According to NBSC education officer Biswajit Kundu, several programmes were organized at their centre as part of the International Museum Day celebrations from May 16 to 20. “The head of the department of Physics of Acharya Prafulla Chandra Roy Government College in Siliguri, Dr Kartick Chandra Dey inaugurated the programmes, which included a photographic exhibition on astronomy, an online lecture on inclusive museums by Mr Siddhant Shah, Founder of Access For All and an ethnic artifact exhibition to showcase the cultural heritage of the different indigenous communities of north Bengal. A unique selfie point, entitled “I Love Science,” was also started during the occasion and a theatre group of Siliguri – the Passionate Performers – organized a first-of-its-kind flash-mob during the occasion. Two special science demonstration lectures on fun science and on super cool bodies were also held for the under-privileged students of the Raphael Academic and Vocational Higher Secondary School and the general public respectively,” he said.