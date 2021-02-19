The dates for the upcoming West Bengal Assembly Election are likely to be not declared in February by the Election Commission.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit Bengal on February 28 when he will reportedly inaugurate and lay foundation stones of several central government initiatives.

Since, such programmes cannot be organised after the announcement of the election dates, it is being speculated that the polls would be declared only after Modi’s visit on February 28.

Earlier in January, deputy election commissioner Sudip Jain and other had hinted that the much-talked-about election dates could be declared in February.

It had also appeared that elections in four other states – Assam, Tamil Nadu, Kerala and Puducherry – will be conducted simultaneously.

The terms of the legislative assemblies of West Bengal, Tamil Nadu, Assam, Kerala and Puducherry would come to an end on different dates in May and June this year. The Assembly elections are likely to take place sometime in April-May.

Meanwhile, the Prime Minister will also set his feet on the poll-bound state on February 22. He will take part in the BJP’s election campaign at a rally in Hooghly district, alongside several other scheduled events.

Following his February 28 tour of Bengal, Modi will revisit the state to take part in BJP’s mega rally at the Brigade parade ground in Kolkata on March 7.

On Thursday, PM Modi will virtually participate in the Viswa Bharati University’s concurrent event. He will address the university with an online speech.