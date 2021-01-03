Prime Minister Narendra Modi is all set to visit West Bengal this month to take part in celebration of Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose’s 125th birth anniversary on January 23.

As a result of Modi’s tour, Home Minister Amit Shah has reportedly postponed his scheduled visit to the poll-bound state. Shah was supposed to be in Bengal on January 19 and 20. He is likely to visit West Bengal on January 30 and 31.

Meanwhile, before the two premier BJP leaders put their foot on the east India state, the party’s national president JP Nadda will make his second visit to Bengal in less than a month.

Nadda, whose last visit had made strong headlines after his convoy was attacked en route to Diamon Harbour, will be in the state in the second week of January. He is reportedly scheduled to visit Bolpur.

It was reported earlier that Modi would visit West Bengal every month – following the footsteps of Nadda and Shah – till the state assembly goes to polls in 2021.

That the Hindutva party will invest all its might to snatch West Bengal from the hands of Mamata Banerjee was evident with Modi’s plans – unheard of in any state elections in recent times.

Shah would visit West Bengal twice or spend at least two days every month. Nadda, BJP national president, would be spending three days in Bengal every month.

As per plans, both Shah and Nadda have completed programmes for the month of December. During his stay in the eastern India state, the former BJP president had welcomed a huge contingent of TMC-turncoats, led by heavyweight leader Suvendu Adhikari.

BJP has already employed a huge chunk of its national leadership in West Bengal. The party has divided the state into five organisational zones and put central leaders in charge of them.

The chosen leaders – Sunil Deodhar, Vinod Tawde, Dushyant Gautam, Harish Dwivedi and Vinod Sonkar – are believed to have been handpicked by BJP top-brass, including Shah, for their successful track records of fetching dividends in elections across India.

Apart from the zonal leaders, the party has also formed a committee with seven Union and State ministers to strengthen the party’s prospects at macro-level in the Lok Sabha constituencies.

The seven leaders are union ministers Gajendra Singh Shekhawat, Arjun Munda, Mansukh Mandviya, Prahlad Singh Patel, Sanjeev Balyan and state ministers Keshav Maurya from Uttar Pradesh and Narottam Mishra from Madhya Pradesh.

BJP has also appointed the party’s IT-Cell chief Amit Malviya as West Bengal’s co in-charge alongside Arvind Menon to play deputy to BJP General Secretary Kaliash Vijayvargiya, highlighting the desperation of the party to establish its authority in the state.