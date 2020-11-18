Demanding the arrest of men who allegedly raped and killed a housewife at Nasirhaat under the Kaliyaganj Police station in North Dinajpur district, BJP members today launched a ‘dharna’ with the one-year-old child of the deceased at Sukanta Mora in Kaliyaganj town.

They demanded that the police arrest the criminals soon. They have also given the police 48 hours to make arrests and threatened to start a movement in Kaliyaganj.

“A gang of criminals, most of them TMC activists, raided the house of the woman at Nasirpur in Kaliyaganj on the night of 4 November. They raped and killed the housewife. The mother of the deceased has filed an FIR against four youths. However, police have failed to arrest them just because they are TMC activists,” the President of the North Dinajpur BJP committee, Biswajit Lahiri, claimed.

“Today, we have started a ‘dharna,’ demanding the immediate arrest and exemplary punishment for the criminals. Our agitation will continue until the police arrest the accused. If police fail to arrest them in the next 48 hours, we may call a general strike in Kaliyaganj to press for our demand,” he added.

The Superintendent of Police of North Dinajpur, Sumit Kumar, could not be reached for comment on the matter.