My actions will deter corrupt in Bengal: PM

Prime Minister Narendra Modi once again voiced concerns about corruption in Bengal during his election campaign at Ashokenagar in North 24-Parganas today. He claimed that there has been no corruption at the Centre in the past 10 years under his administration. Mr Modi said, “In the last 10 years, I have not allowed a single instance of corruption at the central level. I will take such action against the corrupt in Bengal that their future generations will think many times before engaging in corruption.” He was holding a roadshow in north Kolkata.

Before that, he had two meetings scheduled, in the Barasat and Jadavpur constituencies. He will stay in the city and tomorrow he will hold a meeting at Kakdwip. He blamed the TMC and the Left and Congress governments for the violence in Sandeshkhali and Keshpur. He also spoke about a sting video on Sandeshkhali at his rally. Mr Modi criticized the lack of factories and jobs in Bengal, attributing the state’s plight to the Congress, Left, and now the TMC governments, accusing all three of looting Bengal. He warned that no one, including Trinamul, could deter him from his resolve. He pledged that every penny would be accounted for and legal action would be taken against all corrupt individuals. Mr Modi claimed that the BJP government had returned Rs 17,000 crore of looted money to the people and promised to recover the looted money in Bengal if they came to power.

He highlighted the ongoing violence and attacks in Bengal, stating that BJP workers were being jailed before elections, but despite the oppression, a large number of people were coming out to vote. Mr Modi also brought up the issue of OBC certificate cancellations, noting that the Calcutta High Court had ordered the cancellation of illegal OBC reservations, and accused the Trinamul of attacking the judiciary and speaking ill of the judicial system. Mr Modi said, “We must empower women. Modi is providing permanent houses in the names of women.

Mothers and sisters will not have to worry about rice. Modi will nullify your electricity bills. A project has been started for this. Those who apply will receive Rs 75,000 to instal solar panels at their homes. The government will buy the extra electricity.” Praising BJP Basirhat MP candidate Rekha Patra, Modi said, “Rekha appears like a devotee of goddess Durga, a brave daughter. The women of Sandeshkhali were targeted by the Trinamul when they sought justice. How beautifully did Rekha Patra from Basirhat speak! Trinamul has no such leader. The country has seen how BJP took a significant step to send a poor man’s daughter to parliament.