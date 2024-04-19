Murshidabad violence planned by BJP: CM

Terming Prime Minister Narendra Modi as a ‘great liar’, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee today said that the violence at Rezinagar in Murshidabad on Wednesday was preplanned by the BJP. Addressing a public meeting at Islampur in North Dinajpur, Miss Banerjee said: “The violence that broke out in Murshidabad was preplanned by the BJP in the name of Ram Navami. Ram is not their own property. It is their politics of communal polarisation with attacks on minority communities.”

Criticising the role of the Election Commission of India, Miss Banerjee also asked: “Why did the Election Commission transfer the Deputy Inspector General of Police (DIG), Murshidabad Range a day before Ram Navami? It was BJP’s conspiracy to stage a drama there. Officer in charge of the police station was seriously injured. That area was so sensitive. The DIG could have tackled the matter efficiently. A BJP MLA was behind the violence. Why shouldn’t the BJP MLA be arrested?” She also expressed unhappiness over the role of media. “I am sorry to complain against media.

One-sided game cannot be (played) at the time of elections when it is in process. I don’t want to spread tension,” she added. Miss Banerjee, a few days ago, opposed the Commission’s decision to transfer the DIG and said: “The Commission will have to take responsibility if violence breaks out in Malda and Murshidabad.” Miss Banerjee was campaigning at Islampur for her party candidate Kishan Kalyani for Raiganj Lok Sabha seat and attended another public meeting at Harirampur in South Dinajpur for Biplab Mitra, who is contesting from Balurghat Lok Sabha seat. Criticising Prime Minister Modi’s recent statements related to the Central and state government’s schemes, during his political meetings in North and South Dinajpur, Miss Banerjee said: “Modi is a great liar and a mischievous person.

How dare you talk about stopping Lakshmi Bhandar scheme in Bengal? Who are you to stop it? It is my scheme for women in Bengal. Mind your language, otherwise women in Bengal will teach you a good lesson.” “Modi Babu is a migratory bird. He comes only before the election with his guarantee. His guarantee means ‘stop funds for employment guarantee scheme’, no fund, no scheme for Bengal.

If so, no vote for BJP. When the Central government pays only 25 per cent of funds how can he claim Har Ghar Jal(drinking water connections) when the state bears all other expenses and responsibilities? What you have contributed for the development of Balurghat Airport? We have done it.” “He is lying. Have you got Rs 15 lakh in your bank account, promised by Modi in 2019? Has he reopened a single closed tea gardens? We have reopened 59 tea gardens. He is a great liar, mischievous person,” Miss Banerjee said.