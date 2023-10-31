Mother and child crushed under wheels

A mother and son duo died in a tragic road accident today on Jessore Road near BSF camp in Bongaon. The duo was crushed under the wheels of a running truck. This incident has caused tension in the Bongaon police station area. Allegedly, the truck driver was driving recklessly under the influence of alcohol.

He lost control and hit the two victims. Local residents reported that the truck driver was in an intoxicated state. Therefore, the outof-control truck struck the mother and her 6-year-old son.

The accused truck driver and his helper were nabbed by the police. This incident occurred on Monday afternoon at around 12pm near the Bongaon police station on Jessore Road. The situation led to intense agitation in the area, and a significant police force was deployed to control the situation. Police are trying to identify the deceased.

