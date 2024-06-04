Most TMC MPs manage to retain their seats

The BJP and a section of the media had criticized Abhishek Banerjee, national general secretary of Trinamul Congress when he spoke about the Diamond Harbour model. Today, his schemes to help the needy have paid dividends and Banerjee was elected from the seat by over 7 lakh votes.

Mr Banerjee had announced that he would win by at least 4 lakh votes but the people voted for him leading to the huge margin which is an all time record from the seat.

All the sitting MPs of Trinamul Congress have been elected, some for the third and others for the fourth consecutive time.

Mr Sudip Bandyopadhyay is leading in north Kolkata. He is likely to be elected for the fourth consecutive time. Dr Kaloli Ghosh Dastidar, Satabdi Roy, Saugata Roy were elected for the fourth consecutive time. Dipak Adhikari popularly known as Dev, Mala Roy and Mohua Moitra were elected for the third consecutive time.

Four actor-turned-politicians were elected, namely, Shatabdi Roy, Dev, Rachna Banerjee, June Maliah and Saayoni Ghosh.