More than 26 shelter houses set up to accommodate people from low lying areas

Considering the escalating intensity of Cyclone Remal, accompanied by heavy to very heavy rainfall and its disastrous impact on common people, particularly those living in low-lying areas and along the Hooghly river bank and other rivers in the district, the district administration has established over 26 shelter houses to accommodate residents who have relocated from their unsafe homes and shelters.

The district administration has given special attention to the Balagarh, Chinsurah-Mogra, and Serampore-Uttarpara sub-divisions due to the significant portion of the Hooghly river bank that falls within these areas. A large segment of the population living below the poverty line resides along this riverbank in unsafe houses and shelters. Special warnings have been issued to residents in apartments and houses very close to the Hooghly riverbank, as all three sub-divisions face the threat of severe riverbank erosion. The prevailing high tide, combined with heavy to very heavy rainfall and the high-intensity cyclone, is expected to cause dangerously turbulent river currents, exacerbating riverbank erosion and posing a significant threat to nearby residential areas.

A coordination chain is being maintained with PWD, irrigation and electricity. Their nodal officers will monitor the entire changing situation from the control rooms set up at different places in the district. Tree cutters, firefighting systems, speed boats, NDRF, civil defence, civil volunteers and police administration are kept on high alert to meet any kind of emergency. Helpline numbers have been issued for the common people to get in contact with the administration to seek any kind of assistance.

