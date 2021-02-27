Question the eight-phase Assembly elections in West Bengal, chief minister Mamata Banerjee said she suspects that poll dates were announced following suggestions of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union home minister Amit Shah.

However, she ‘welcomed’ the decision of Election Commission (EC) and said with ‘due regards’, elections will be held as declared by chief election commissioner in eight phases.

Addressing a Press conference at her Kalighat residence, she said, “But a question has been raised that though Bihar has 240 seats, Assembly poll was held in three phases only”.

She pointed out that although Tamil Nadu has 234 Assembly seats, election will be held in a single phase. Kerala’s polling will also be concluded in a day.

“I’m surprised to see the same schedule which was available at the BJP party office was declared by none other than chief election commissioner. Now they have divided most of the districts into part I and part II. Since Trinamul Congress won 22 seats in last Lok Sabha poll, this time they (EC) have divided South 24 Parganas into three parts. She asked whether this poll schedule was made at the behest of Narendra Modi and Union home minister Amit Shah,” she said.

“I want to ask why 23 days were given to the Prime Minister and Union home minister who after holding election campaign in Assam, Tamil Nadu and Kerala will spend their time and utilise their power here?” This is undemocratic and I am challenging you, there will game in all 294 constituencies and as street fighter we will win.”