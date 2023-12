The meeting that Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has sought with Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the issue of pending Central dues to the state is likely to take place on 20 December, highlyplaced sources from the state secretariat said on Tuesday.

The CM had earlier sent a communiqué to the PMO seeking time between 18 and 20 December for discussions in the contentious matter. State government sources said that positive indications about the proposed meeting have come from the PMO and the probable date and time of the meeting is 11 a.m on 20 December within the Parliament premises.

