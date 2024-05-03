Modi govt marginalising SCs, STs & OBCs: Mamata

I n a scathing attack on the BJP-led Central government, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, campaigning in Tehatta, in Krishnagar Lok Sabha constituency on Thursday, accused it of attempting to marginalise the Scheduled Castes (SCs), Scheduled Tribes (STs), and Other Backward Classes (OBCs). Speaking at a rally in support of TMC candidate Mahua Moitra at Harichand Guruchand Stadium in Tehatta, Miss Banerjee criticised the BJP government’s policies and warned against any attempt to implement the Uniform Civil Code (UCC) in the country. Miss Banerjee lambasted Prime Minister Narendra Modi, alleging his government was spreading falsehoods about the benefits of the UCC and cautioning that its implementation could jeopardise the rights of marginalised communities.

She emphasised that the BJP’s agenda could potentially undermine the existence of SCs, STs, and OBCs and voiced strong opposition, vowing not to let it happen. The TMC chief accused the BJP of spreading lies over the past decade regarding citizenship benefits for marginalised communities through the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA). She warned that the CAA could strip individuals of their existing citizenship rights and lead to their being sent to detention camps. Miss Banerjee further criticized the UCC, arguing that it would inhibit various communities, tribes, and sects from practicing their own customs and rituals. She also cautioned the electorate against what she described as BJP’s manipulation of voting figures, alleging potential bias on the part of the Election Commission. Expressing bewilderment over the Election Commission’s announcement of increased poll percentages days after the actual voting took place, Miss Banerjee refrained from casting direct aspersions but voiced skepticism.

She pledged to resist any attempts by the BJP to intimidate or pressure state officials and vowed to uphold the integrity of West Bengal. Miss Banerjee cautioned against the BJP’s tactics of manipulating voting figures and alleged threats by BJP leaders to IAS and IPS officers in West Bengal and vowed to resist any attempts to undermine the state’s integrity. “Intimidation, threat and pressure by the Narendra Modi government on state ministers, officials or people will not work in Bengal,” she said. She accused the BJP of depriving Bengal of its rightful share and making false promises to communities like the Matuas.

She also criticised the BJP’s handling of corruption allegations against the Delhi government and expressed confidence that the India Alliance would bring about change. With the PM scheduled to campaign in favour of his party candidate Amrita Roy, in the same constituency on Friday, Miss Banerjee rallied support for Mahua Moitra, emphasising the importance of retaining representation that resonates with the people. “Though they expelled her from Parliament, they could not expel her from people’s minds. Accept her again and show us, even if they expel her, we accepted her,” Miss Banerjee declared, rallying behind Ms Moitra. Criticising the Congress leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury’s alleged comment – “better to vote for the BJP than TMC”, Miss Banerjee said: “The Congress’ leader in Lok Sabha is saying, ‘vote for BJP or Congress’. Think about it, there is neither ideology nor ideals. Some selfish people like him have sold off the country.”