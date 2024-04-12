Missing son of a local BJP leader found in Puri

The missing son of a local BJP leader in Diamond Harbour (DH) was finally found in Puri on Thursday. His parents have rushed to Puri by car to bring him back home.

Kaushik Khanra, a member of a rural body in Satgachia, under DH Lok Sabha constituency, alleged that his minor son was missing for the last 10 days.

On Wednesday, BJP leader Shankudeb Panda, while speaking to reporters, said that they have already moved the high court and alleged that the Trinamul Congress men had kidnapped the minor boy, creating pressure on his parents to join the ruling party in the state, ahead of the LS elections.

Shankudeb also brought charges of inaction of the local Nodakhali police station to trace the boy.

The HC will hear the case on Friday.

According to his parents, one school teacher of their son received a phone call from an unknown number last night and the caller informed the teacher that the boy was rescued in Puri. They were asked to take their son back after showing valid documents to the unknown caller.

Shankudeb today demanded intervention of a central investigating agency to unfold the missing mystery of the boy.

“We will also go to the National Commission for Protection of Child Rights requesting its intervention.

The parents along with their son, who is in trauma, are coming back to Kolkata,” he added.

Nothing in connection with the missing boy has been cleared so far either by his parents or BJP leaders in the locality.