Unknown miscreants have poured black ink on the bust of Padmashree Dr Sushobhan Banerjee, a member of Executive Council (EC) of Visva Bharati University (VBU) in ward number 14 of Bolpur town last evening.

This incident has created a stir as the veteran Padma Shree awardee, who is known as ‘ek takar daktar’ (a one rupee doctor) locally is very popular in Bolpur town and has openly supported the decision of Visva Bharati University to erect a concrete boundary wall on the Poush Mela Ground in Shantiniketan.

Meanwhile, the Enforcement Directorate (ED) has sought details of various FIRs from the SP Birbhum, Shyam Singh of the Visva Bharati University vandalism incident on 17 August.

The ED wants to probe whether there is any funding of the mob mobilisation incident from outside, top sources said.

Already, VBU authority has sought a detailed investigation by the Central Bureau of Investigations (CBI) alleging vandalism with bulldozers by a mob of over 1000 to 200 people in its campus under the leadership of TMC Dubrajpur MLA Naresh Bauri, an alumnus of the central university.

Meanwhile, the VBU authorities skipped the meeting called by the DM of Birbhum here this evening on the boundary wall construction issue on Poush Mela ground. Neither the VC nor his representatives participated in the meeting.

Ashramites, students and SP of Birbhum were present in the meeting called by DM Moumita Godara Basu on the directives of chief minister Mamata Banerjee.