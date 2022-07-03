Minor dies of electrocution in the Narkeldanga area

A minor today died of electrocution in the Narkeldanga area, late evening, after he came in contact with a lamp post, said as per locals. The state power minister Arup Biswas has initiated an investigation into the incident, asking for a report to be submitted by tomorrow.

It was only last Sunday that a minor was electrocuted to death at Haridevpur after he touched a lamp post while wading through a waterlogged road. Today, a minor, identified as Md Faizan, died of electrocution when he came in contact with a lamp post. He was taken to Calcutta Medical College but was declared dead.

The residents in the locality at Rajnarayan Street claim that the light post was in use by the KMC. They said the boy was more vulnerable since his clothes were wet due to the rain.

The incident caused outrage as questions were raised again about the role of the KMC. The state power minister Arup Biswas told the media that he has ordered an investigation into this incident and demanded that the report by tomorrow.

He said, “I have already conducted a meeting with the KMC and CESC. Soon I will hold another meeting that will also include the fire brigade and the police.”