Ministers join protest in support of two newly-elected MLAs

Trinamul Congress ministers and MLAs on Friday participated in the dharna by the party’s two newly-elected MLAs, Sayantika Banerjee and Rayat Hossain Sarkar from Baranagar and Bhagwangola constituencies respectively on the Assembly premises in support of their demand to take their oath in the Assembly by the Speaker Biman Bandyopadhyay not by the Governor C V Ananda Bose at Raj Bhavan.

On other hand, Suvendu Adhikari, Leader of Opposition (LoP), today also announced to stage a dharna at the same venue on the Assembly premises on and from Monday in protest against the incident in Cooch Behar, where a woman was allegedly stripped by miscreants in broad daylight.

The BJP MLA Shankar Ghosh, who is also the chief whip of the party in the Assembly, has already written to Mr Bandyopadhyay seeking his permission for their programme on Monday.

Today, minister like Firhad Hakim, Arup Biswas, Sashi Panja, Ashish Bandyopadhyay, deputy Speaker in the Assembly and ruling party legislators like Niyamat Sheikh, Debashish Kumar, Jogranjan Halder, Humayun Kabir and Rabiul Alam Chowdhury joined the dharna.

“Two MLAs have won the elections with people’s mandates but they are yet to take the oath. They can’t start work for the people in their respective constituencies because of the delay in taking the oath. The Governor is making statements as a BJP leader,” said Mr Biswas at the venue of the dharna.

“He should come to the Assembly to take the oath otherwise he should give the responsibility to the Speaker. But he is doing nothing,” the sports and youth affairs minister said.