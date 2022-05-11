Chandrima Bhattacharya said the Union home minister rushed to Cossipore and declared before media that it was a political murder.

State women and child department minister Dr Sashi Panja today lashed out at the Union home minister Amit Shah for declaring the unnatural death of Arjun Chaurasia as a political murder.

She said on 6 May, she and Chandrima Bhattacharya has expressed the death as most unfortunate and said the Union home minister rushed to Cossipore and declared before media that it was a political murder.

She alleged that Mr Shah, like a vulture, is trying to play nasty politics on a dead body.

Dr Panja said, “Today we came to know about the post-mortem report that was submitted by the Command Hospital in a sealed envelope to the Division Bench of Calcutta High Court where it stated that the suicide was anti-mortem in nature.

“It means the man was alive before hanging and there is no external injury, which could suggest any struggle before death. She said the Calcutta High Court has referred to the SIT as formed by Kolkata Police,” said Dr Panja.

Chandrima Bhattacharya, MoS, finance and health, today asked on what basis did the Union minister make such a statement, even before the post-mortem of the victim was done?”

She added, “We haven’t noticed his urgency in visiting Prayagraj and Lalitpur or Hathras or Unnao. This means he is not taking into account any incident from states where the ‘double-engine’ governments or double-disaster governments are in power.”

She said that he may try to politicise the issue but people of Bengal have rejected BJP since the 2021 assembly poll and other elections.

Pointing out that the governor has turned the Governor House into a party office, they also said that an elected MLA cannot take his oath because of the governor.