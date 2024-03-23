Minister Shashi Panja assures all support to people against CAA

Coming down heavily on the BJP, Trinamul Congress leaders said the saffron party has introduced Citizenship (Amendment) Act, 2019 (CAA) to create fear psychosis among people before the election.

Addressing the media Dr Shashi Panja, state minister for women, child development and social welfare and industries and Arup Chakraborty said the Centre took five years to frame the rules and notify it shortly before the Lok Sabha election date was announced.

Arup Chakraborty, a Trinamul Congress councilor, said apprehending that he might lose Indian citizenship, a youth committed suicide yesterday. The names of 12 lakh Hindus were dropped in Assam following the NRC.

“The BJP is trying to create fear psychosis across the country and indirectly putting pressure on those who do not have papers. The youth committed suicide apprehending that his papers were not adequate and he might lose his citizenship.”

Dr Shashi Panja said, “Shantanu Thakur, central minister of state for shipping said he would fill up the form to become an Indian citizen. Then should we believe that he was not the citizen of India when he got elected in 2019 Lok Sabha polls.”

She urged the BJP not to create confusion among people and assured that Mamata Banerjee would not allow CAA to take place in Bengal.