Minister opens livelihood summit

Arup Roy, state minister for food processing industries and horticulture inaugurated 2nd Rural Livelihood Summit in the city recently. The Farmer Producer Organisation (FPO), self-help group (SHG) Gram Udyog was organized by the Bengal Chamber in association with the food processing industries and horticulture, Anandadhara, state panchayat and rural development department, state animal husbandry department.

More than 230 attendees, including 80 farmer produc- er organizations (FPO) and SHGs.

The initiative was supported by NABARD, SBI, IFFCO, West Bengal Fresh Fruits and Vegetables Exporters’ Association, Bangiyo Gramin Vikash Bank among others.

The buyer seller meet was one of the important aspects of the summit which served as a crucial platform for establishing market linkages for FPOs and SHGs. The initiative aimed to connect the rural enterprises with potent buyers, facilitating trade and growth.

There was an exhibition to showcase the products and initiatives of the FPOs and SHGs.

The focus on the export was evident and tapping of the international market was pro- posed.

The presence of prominent buyers like Emami, Spencers and Big Basket was important in the summit as they provide significant opportunities for rural enterprises to access larger markets and gain visibility.