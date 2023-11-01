MGNREGA dues: Abhishek’s deadline to Centre ends

The deadline given by Trinamul Congress national general secretary Abhishek Banerjee to the central government to clear the dues of the job card holders under Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act (MGNREGA) scheme came to an end today.

Mr Banerjee had threatened to launch a bigger movement under the leadership of party’s chairperson Mamata Banerjee, if the demands are not met. Meanwhile, Trinamul Congress leadership has instructed the leaders as well as the rank and file to highlight the high-handedness of the central government not to give the dues of the state at the bijoya sammilani meetings.

Accordingly, the leaders in the districts upto the block level, are gearing up to organize the bijoya sammilani meetings. Mr Banerjee and a 30- member Trinamul Congress delegation had gone to meet the minister of state for rural development Sadvi Niranjan Jyoti in Delhi in September.

The minister did not meet the delegation. Trinamul Congress leaders took a petition signed by the aggrieved job card holders but the rural development ministry refused to keep them and Trinamul Congress took them back to Kolkata. On his return to the city Mr Banerjee organized a dharna outside Raj Bhavan and finally managed to meet the Governor, CV Ananda Bose with his demands.

The Governor assured Mr Banerjee that he would take up the matter with the Centre. As Durga Puja was drawing near Mr Banerjee called off the dharna and had given a deadline till 31 October. Trinamul Congress leaders said they were awaiting instruction from Mr Banerjee. It is expected that Mr Banerjee will inform the leaders about his future plans soon.