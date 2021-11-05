Metro authorities may advance morning timings for schools

With schools and colleges in the state gearing up to welcome students soon after a long hiatus, Kolkata Metro Railway authorities are considering advancing the timing of the first services in the morning hours.

As some of the schools start from early morning hours, the idea of starting services before the present schedule is being considered by the metro authorities. Considering that the schools are expected to reopen from 16 November, the Kolkata Metro authorities are likely to bring forward the starting time in the morning hours to 7am instead of 7.30 am.

Apart from this, the number of services could also be increased during the morning hours to cater the rush of student commuters. The city metro railway recently increased the number of services to accommodate the passenger count.

According to sources, the highest passenger count on a single day after the resumption of services was seen during the Durga Puja festive season when the number of passengers exceeded 3.77 lakh mark on 11 October. After the restoration of local train services in the state from 31 October, the city metro, according to official sources, is yet to see a significant rise in the passenger

count.

After the resumption of local train services, even as the number of passengers being ferried post-Durga Puja is more than three lakhs, it is yet to cross the 3.77 lakh mark. According to metro authorities, the number of services being run at present are enough to meet the demand.

The city metro railway is, therefore, on a ‘wait and watch’ mode and the daily passenger is being closely monitored. “We are closely monitoring the situation,” said a metro official. “If the passenger count crosses 3.7 lakhs, the number of services would be increased. However, a decision on the subject is yet to be taken,” he added.