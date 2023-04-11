Met: Heat wave-like conditions in next 5 days

As the mercury is set to soar in the state for the next few days, the Regional Meteorological Centre in Kolkata has issued certain suggestions for the heat wave-like situation.

According to the local weather office, the maximum temperature in various parts of the state now is above normal by one to three degree Celsius over the region.

The city recorded 37.4 degree Celsius as the highest temperature today, which was two degrees above the normal temperature generally prevailing in the city during this time of the year.

The RMC has issued a forecast saying that the temperature is further expected to rise by two to three degree Celsius during the next five days.

Following the sweltering heat, weather department officials have informed of possible impacts of heat cramps, heat rashes likely during noon or afternoon.

The weather department has also tipped-off moderate health concerns for vulnerable people, generally infants, elderly, citizens with chronic diseases and people exposed to sun for prolonged periods or doing heavy work. The local weather office has also issued a few suggestions that could be followed by the citizens during the hot and uncomfortable weather that is tipped to prevail in the city and districts for the next five days.

The RMC has recommended prolonged heat exposure, to wear light weight, light-coloured, loose, cotton clothes and head cover with hat or umbrella.

The weather department has sufficient water intake, even if not thirsty to avoid dehydration. For outdoor activities, the weather office has suggested increasing the frequency and length of rest breaks and scheduling strenuous jobs to cooler times of the day