A low pressure system, expected to form over Bay of Bengal, may spoil revellers’ mood during Durga Puja. The Met department forecast increased rainfall in Kolkata from 21 to 26 October, particularly between 22 and 24 October.

According to the Regional Meteorological Centre, the retrieval of the Southwest Monsoon, this year, is likely to be delayed due to the formation of a low-pressure area and incursion of moisture from Bay of Bengal.

The low pressure system is likely to form over Central Bay of Bengal around 19 October.

“The system is expected to be more marked in the next 24 hours and is expected to move towards Odisha-Andhra coast,” informed a weather official, adding, “A southwesterly flow associated with the system is likely to get enhanced resulting in rain and thundershowers.”