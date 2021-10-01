In meet with Union MoS, Tea Assn talks subsidy, export, import issues

Tea Association of India (TAI) has flagged concerns, especially about the long-pending subsidies for the tea sector in West Bengal, as its representatives met the union minister of state for commerce and industry, Anupriya Patel, in Guwahati yesterday.

The minister convened a stakeholders’ meeting in the Assam capital yesterday. Besides subsidy, other issues related to Remissions of Duties and Taxes on Exported Products (RoDTEP), the spectre of increasing volume of import of tea were also tabled before her, TAI sources said, adding that they also highlighted certain proposals to uphold the sustainability of the industry.

Asked to comment, TAI Secretary General PK Bhattacharjee said today: “Prominent of these points included the Iran Tea Payment, disruptions caused recently in the pan India auction system and its aftermath on liquidity issues and held forth its views on the roadmap.”

“Government of India could incorporate changes in the Foreign Trade Policy that is to come into force shortly,” Mr Bhattacharjee added. According to him, Tea Association of India also highlighted that a new model of operations needed to be adopted that should embrace changes in the proposed Wage Code 2020 and the importance of injecting renewed thoughts on employability and flexibility in employment.

“Ms Patel, on the other hand, stressed that the need of the hour was a ‘Self Sustainable Model’ for long term sustainability of the industry that would enable the industry to stand on its own feet,” the TAI sources said. Ms Patel also stressed on quality aspects, development so far, healthier products, and innovative packaging, while observing that exports have been stagnating for the last 10 years.

According to the sources, she also stressed on the necessity for increasing the export volume as exports help in balancing ‘Supply and Demand’ position of the industry. The minister also outlined the government’s intention of ushering in a new Tea Act that would replace the current legislation and that what would be in sync with the ‘present market sentiments,’ the sources added.