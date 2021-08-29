Meet on acquisition of martyrs’ land

The work will soon start for setting up tourism infrastructure centring the heritage structure at Uanri – the ancestral village of martyr Batukeswar Dutta (in photo) in Khandaghosh in Burdwan East where he along with Bhagat

Singh had absconded for several days after the twin blasts at the Central Legislative Assembly.

Dutta-a revolutionary had partnered Bhagat Singh in the consecutive blasts on 8 April 1929 giving a boost to the country’s freedom fight movement one step further. Both had fled Delhi and had absconded at the ancestral house of Dutta at Uanri. The house still accommodates a dungeon cell where the duo was sheltered. After assuming the office for the first time in 2011, chief minister Mamata Banerjee had declared about setting up tourism infrastructure at Uanri.

In 2013, the state had disbursed Rs 84 Lakhs for the purpose, which helped to restore some dilapidated structures. On 29 October 2020, the ADM (Development), in a communication to the Special Land Acquisition Officer, Burdwan East stated that the tourism department would acquire the dungeon house on plot no: 1829 (Record of Right No: 1619) at Uanri village at market rate. Batukeswar was born at the house on 18 November 1910.

The progress of further infrastructure development was halted after some of the present stakeholders of the land had opposed the state’s bid. BDO, Khandaghosh, Satyajit Kumar accompanied by Madhusudan Chandra,

secretary, Batukeswar Dutta Memorial Welfare Trust, local MLA, Nabin Bag held a discussion with the stakeholders.

The BDO said: “The larger section of the stakeholders has agreed to vacate the land.” Chandra said: “We are optimistic about quick completion of pending works now.”