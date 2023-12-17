Mayor’s warning against use of garages, parking spaces illegally

Firhad Hakim, mayor of Kolkata Municipal Corporation sent a clear message of action against those using garages and parking spaces in multi-storied buildings commercial units, illegally.

The mayor’s statements came in response to allegations by two councillors of the KMC today. During the Monthly House of the KMC, councillor Ratna Sur of Ward 115 brought out issue before the civic body authorities. According to the chairperson of borough XIII, the buildings department of the KMC is allegedly giving permission for garages and parking spaces of multi-storey buildings to be used as commercial units like shops.

Allowing such spaces to be used commercially is becoming a cause of concern for the occupants of the residential units of the complexes. The councillor pointed out that the system was also flouting the consumer protection norms. Drawing the attention of the civic body towards the issue, the councillor put forth a proposal at the House to consider the opinion of residents of the housing complexes and multi-storied buildings in such situations.

She also proposed that the list of converted parking and garage spaces into commercial units in various wards be provided to the councillors. Echoing the assertions of the Trinamul representative of the ward, another councilor, Vijay Ojha flagged a similar conversion of parking spaces being used as commercial units in Burrabazar.

Responding to the proposal, the mayor asked the councillors to report such instances to the civic body. “As per rules, such permissions cannot be given. If such cases are flagged specifically, action would be taken and even the trade licence would be suspended,” said Mr Hakim. Councillor Rajesh Kumar Sinha highlighted that as per the inventory of immovable properties of KMC, three properties in his ward were government properties earlier. Of the three, two were previously primary schools.

According to the councillor of Ward 25, presently two properties were occupied by private owners while the third one was promoted long back. Singh wanted to know the ownership of the three properties in his ward. Replying, Mr Hakim said that the KMC officials would visit the properties and would submit a report.