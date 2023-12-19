Mayor shocked to see demolition waste laden lorry

Demolition waste being carried away in loaded trucks shocked the mayor of Kolkata Municipal Corporation today who caught the vehicle and its driver red handed. The incident occurred today near Majerhat Bridge when the mayor spotted and stopped a vehicle loaded with demolition waste under the flyover. Shocked by the sight, he informed the traffic police on the spot about the matter. Talking about the issue, the mayor said, “After making rules for it and informing the police about it, I spotted one vehicle at Majerhat Bridge today while four five more were passing towards the South.

If we have to fight the pollution alone in this manner, it would be impossible to stop the filling up of water bodies. I will urge the police commissioner to keep a strict surveillance on Majerhat Bridge otherwise putting a stop to filling up of water bodies would be difficult. We have set up a plant for construction and demolition waste. Mr Hakim added that he would also inform chief minister about the matter.

