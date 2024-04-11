Matua foundation to field candidates in 3 constituencies

The Matua community is to field separate candidates in three Lok Sabha (LS) constituencies Bongaon, Barasat and Krishnanagar at the backdrop against when two separate groups belonging to Shantanu Thakur, BJP candidate in Bongaon seat and Mamatabala Thakur, Trinamul Congress Rajya Sabha MP, got involved in a clash at the Binapani Debi temple in Thakurnagar, a religious shrine of the Matuas sect on Sunday.

Shantihari Matua Foundation (SMF) will nominate candidates in the three constituencies dominated mainly by the Matuas in North 24-Parganas apparently posing a political threat to both BJP and Trinamul Congress in terms of Matua vote bank ahead of the LS elections.

Elections will be held in Krishnanagar on 13 May, while two other constituencies, Bongaon and Barasat will go to polls on 20 May and 1 June respectively.

All the three seats are important for both the saffron party and ruling Trinamul Congress because of their strong base of Matua vote bank.

The incident of unrest erupted in Thakurnagar on Sunday night over allegations of assault on Mrs Thakur by the BJP’s outgoing MP Mr Thakur.

The situation escalated in North 24-Parganas in the Thakurnagar area. Allegations have surfaced against Mr Thakur for forcibly entering the residence of Boro Ma Binapani Devi and breaking the lock.

Mrs Thakur alleged that he, along with his party members, entered there and verbally abused her and threatened her life.

Mrs Thakur denied the allegations, stating that he has no right to enter Boro Ma’s house after her demise. However, as her grandson, he has the right to enter. This led to an attempt to enter the house, but it was locked, prompting him to break the lock. Both are influential leaders in two separate religious organizations within the Matua community, indicating a divide between BJP and Trinamul supporters even among devotees.

In the backdrop of this, SMF’s decision to contest the polls in the three parliamentary constituencies seems to be a headache for both BJP and Trinamul Congress, political observers felt, adding that there might be an impact in the Matua vote bank of both parties.