Masood’s murder: One arrested

Within 24 hours following the murder of notorious criminal ‘Hatkata’ Masood in Padmamala area of Chapra in Nadia, the police have apprehended a 28-year-old youth named as Istanul Halsena from his hideout in Chapra today.

The youth was produced before the chief judicial magistrate court in Krishnagar where the magistrate after hearing pleas remanded him in police custody for six days, police said. M Meetkumar Sanjay Kumar, Additional SP (HQ), said, “It is too early to make any comment over the incident.

We are thoroughly probing this matter and after interrogation of the arrested youth, some clues may come out.” The body of Masood, a notorious miscreant with a history of criminal activities, was discovered in Padmamala field under Chapra police station on Sunday morning.

The police were alerted by local residents who noticed Masood lying with a bullet wound. Sources within the police department disclosed that Masood’s demise resulted from multiple gunshot wounds, possibly inflicted by a professional using an automatic weapon.

A significant revelation in the ongoing investigation points toward the involvement of a hired gunman from Bangladesh.