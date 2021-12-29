Manoj Malviya confirmed as state director general of police

Mr Manoj Malviya, the 1986 batch IPS officer, who was serving as acting DGP (Director General of Police) of West Bengal was today confirmed in the post following clearance from the Union home ministry to this effect. He would remain in the post for two years.

A notification to this effect had been issued by Nabanna following approval by the Governor. Mr Malviya replaced Virendra who had retired from the post of DG on 31 August. Malviya took charge on 1 September this year as acting DG since his name was due to be cleared by the UPSC state consultative process.

His predecessor Virendra, who was appointed as DG in 2018 was removed by the Election Commission during the Assembly election but was reinstated by the Mamata Banerjee government after coming to power for the third time in a row.

Virendra was appointed the chairperson of the West Bengal police recruitment Board on August 18. Mr Malviya, the senior most officer, was promoted as DGP in 2017 and is set to retire in 2023. On August 23, the state had sent a list of 17 IPS officers, who had already completed three decades of service to the UPSC (Union Public Service Commission) for consideration for the DG’s post.

According to the rules, the UPSC would shortlist three names from the list the state government sends to it and would send it back to the state for final selection and it is the state’s prerogative to choose one officer from the list.