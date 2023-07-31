Manipur issue: TMC holds rallies

The Trinamul Congress held rallies across the city to extend its support to the hapless people of Manipur and condemned the BJP-led Centre for its failure to address the burning issue. The party leaders demanded a statement of the Prime Minister on the floor of Parliament. They alleged that he is deliberately dodged the issue. A 21-member team comprising INDIA MPs visited Manipur and talked to the affected people. Trinamul Congress chairperson Mamata Banerjee, meanwhile, requested the people of Manipur to maintain peace for the sake of humanity. She reassured them that INDIA will give unwavering support to the people and stand by their side. She tweeted: “My heart aches deeply upon hearing the heart wrenching stories from Manipur. Human lives should never endure the agonies of hatred’s cruel experiments. Yet, in the face of silence from those in power, let us find solace in knowing that INDIA will mend wounds and rekindle the flame of humanity.” She further tweeted: “I earnestly plead to Manipur’s brave brothers and sisters to embrace peace for the sake of humanity. We stand beside you, offering unwavering support and compassion.”

The Trinamul Congress today earlier tweeted: “PM @narendramodi has doggedly refused to speak about Manipur inside the Parliament or explain why @BJP India’s double engine appears to be functioning without either of its engine. Instead of leading from the front, he has allowed his minions to do the talking. In stark contrast a delegation of 21 INDIA MPs demonstrated commendable pro activeness by medeting Manipur Governor Anusuiya Uikey to discuss their observations from visits to relief camps in Churachandpur, Imphal and Moiraqng. They also submitted a memorandum asking her to restore peace and normalcy in the state and apprise the Centre of complete breakdown of law and order in Manipur for the last 89 days.

The striking difference in approach and leadership styles is now out for everyone to see.” Meanwhile, the special motion on the situation in Manipur moved by the Trinamul Congress will come up for discussion in the state Assembly on Monday. It is learnt that state Parliamentary affairs minister Sovandeb Chattopadhyay will move the motion. Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee will be present on the floor of the house on Monday to participate in the discussion.

Advertisement

The other speakers on behalf of the ruling Trinamul Congress will include the party’s chief whip in the assembly Nirmal Ghosh, deputy chief whip Tapas Ray and state minister Birbaha Hansda, among others. BJP legislator Agnimitra Paul will be representing her party in the discussion on the motion. Naushad Siddique, the lone All India Secular Front (AISF) representative is also scheduled to participate in the discussion