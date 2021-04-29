A senior citizen died in the ambulance waiting for treatment when he was rushed to Arambagh sub-divisioni hospital following acute breathing distress. Tarapodo Chakraborty, a resident of Jairampur, Ketadal village in Khanakul was taken to the Arambagh sub-division hospital with acute breathing distress.

Minakhi Chakraborty, the deceased’s daughter alleged that her father had to wait for hours at the emergency gate while she cried and pleaded the doctors and nurses to attend him. Tarapodo was gasping for breath. He wasn’t even carried into the hospital on a stretcher, she said.

The hospital super Satyajit Sarkar has denied the allegations. In the sweltering heat, waiting for treatment for over an hour, Minakhi said her father succumbed in the ambulance. I am utterly shocked at the inhuman and negligent attitude of the doctors and nurses, she rued.

The alleged negligence also enraged others at the hospital premises who protested against the hospital staff. Police reached the spot and brought the situation under control. Sarkar said the deceased’s kin couldn’t furnish a Covid19 report although it was claimed that Tarapodo had contracted the virus.

Moreover, he said that instead of availing the medical services at the emergency department they wasted time in front of the super speciality hospital where Covid-19 patients are not admitted. There is already a separate Covid hospital with 100 beds where 26 Covid patients are undergoing treatment at present, he said, adding that the allegation by the kin of the deceased of negligent and inhuman attitude is baseless.

Arambagh SDO Nripen Singh said, “On demand I have received a detail report of the incident. It is strange that instead of moving towards the emergency department of the hospital the kin of ailing patient was waiting at the gate of super-speciality hospital were Covid suspected or affected patients are not admitted”.