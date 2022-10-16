Follow Us:
  1. Home » Bengal » Man died after getting attacked by buffalo in Bengal’s Purulia

Man died after getting attacked by buffalo in Bengal’s Purulia

On Sunday, a man died after a buffalo suddenly attacked spectators as hundreds of people were watching a buffalo fight, which was banned by the administration, at a village in the Purulia district of West Bengal.

SNS | October 16, 2022 6:37 pm

Man died after getting attacked by buffalo in Bengal's Purulia

Representational Photo

On Sunday, a man died after a buffalo suddenly attacked spectators as hundreds of people were watching a buffalo fight, which was banned by the administration, at a village in the Purulia district of West Bengal.

 

 

 

 

 

TAGS :

Related Latest News

Calcutta HC upholds order, rules out parallel probe by CID in coal smuggling case
ED arrests Trinamool MLA Manik Bhattacharya West Bengal teachers recruitment scam
West Bengal: Administration imposes Section 144 in Ekbalpur for two days