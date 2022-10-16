Man died after getting attacked by buffalo in Bengal’s Purulia

On Sunday, a man died after a buffalo suddenly attacked spectators as hundreds of people were watching a buffalo fight, which was banned by the administration, at a village in the Purulia district of West Bengal.
