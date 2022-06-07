Man chops off wife’s hand to stop her from taking govt job

In a shocking case of jealousy or sheer inferiority complex, a man on Monday chopped off his wife’s hand from the wrist to prevent her from joining a state government nursing job.

The husband, Sariful Sheikh is a resident of Ketugram in East Burdwan district cut the hands of his wife, Renu Khatun. What was the worst is that he went to admit his wife at a local hospital on Monday morning after his brutal attack but concealed the severed body part at his residence to make sure that the doctors are unable to reattach it.

The severely wounded Renu Begum was shifted to the Katwa Sub-Divisional Hospital that referred the patient to the Burdwan Medical College and Hospital where she’s kept under strong medical supervision. Based on the complaints by the victim’s father, the police have begun a hunt for Sariful Sheikh, and his family members. The police said, “They are still at large. We’ve initiated a case of attempt to murder, criminal intimidation, voluntary causing hurt with sharp weapons and husband subjecting the woman to cruelty (under Sections – 307, 506, 323 & 326, 498 A of IPC) against the husband and his family members.”

Local residents told the police that Renu Khatun was undergoing nursing training and was working as a nursing assistant at a private hospital at the nearby industrial township of Durgapur.

Recently, she got the state government appointment too, which made her husband irate.

Local said that since Sariful was himself unemployed, he feared that his wife would abandon him after getting the government job. There were frequent quarrels between the couple on this count, as Sariful was insisting that she not accept the job. However, Renu Khatun did not agree.

Finally, on Monday, Sariful took the drastic step.

Ripon Sheikh, her elder brother, told media persons, since the time her sister got the state government appointment letter, Sher Mohammad had been insisting that she reject that offer.

“However, my sister always dreamt of pursuing a nursing career and she refused. We never knew that Sher Mohammad’s feeling of insecurity will take such a tragic turn,” he said.

Last night, when Renu was asleep, Sariful chopped off the wrist of Renu with a sharp-edged weapon. He’d used a pillow to press the arms of his sleeping wife before chopping.