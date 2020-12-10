West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Thursday visited a ‘Duare Sarkar’ camp at her home constituency in Kolkata’s Bhawanipore.

Interestingly, BJP national president JP Nadda, who is on a two-day visit to West Bengal, had participated in an event under the banner of party’s flagship ‘Aar Noy Anyay’ programme at the same area on Wednesday.

At around 12 PM on Thursday, Banerjee made a sudden visit to a Duare Sarkar – a mega outreach programme to deliver governement schemes at the doorstep of citizens – camp in Bhawanipore.

She examined if the camp was running properly. Banerjee asked Urban Development Minister Firhad Hakim to ensure that everyone was provided benefits of the schemes launched by her government.

The Chief Minister also urged the officials to hold a specific camp to extend benefits of the Swasthya Sathi – a mediclaim of Rupees 6 lakh – to the transgender community.

Apart from that, the Trinamool Congress (TMC) supremmo launched a scathing attack on Nadda. Calling BJP “Delhi’s party”, Banerjee said that “Trinamool is the party of Bengal”.

“A bhadralok from BJP has arrived in West Bengal. Someone regularly comes here. I’ve heard that he’s scared to visit meetings. Why such fear? He is roaming around with BSF, CISF and IB,” Banerjee said from the ‘Duare Sarkar’ camp.

Countering BJP’s proclamations of failure of law and order in West Bengal, the TMC chief said, “They allege that there is no law and order here. Can my mothers and sisters not walk freely? Tell me. They say there’s no education, no food, no health. Ask them what do they have in Delhi.”

On his way to West Bengal’s Diamond Harbour to attend a party event, Nadda’s convoy faced stone pelting on Thursday.

Reacting to the development, veteran TMC leader Saugata Roy said that Nadda was “neither the President nor the Prime Minister that there’ll have to be security for him everywhere”.