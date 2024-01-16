Mamata’s special gift awaits book lovers

Books penned by chief minister Mamata Banerjee will be released in the Kolkata International Book Fair this year. Miss Banerjee will inaugurate the KIBF on 18 January at 4pm. Despite her busy schedule Miss Banerjee steals time to write books, draw pictures and play tunes on electric organ. She has already written 137 books, which include limerick for children, poems, her experience in her long political career among others. She has written a book about women freedom fighters whose names people have forgotten.

Few people talk about Kalpana Dutta, who later married Puranchand Joshi, the first secretary of Communist Party of India. When she was arrested in Chittagong, the district magistrate reportedly told her that with such an innocent and beautiful face she could not take part in the revolutionary movement. The body of Bina Das, a revolutionary was found in Rishikesh and her cause of death is still unknown.

Das was the daughter of Benimadhab Das, who was Netaji’s teacher. While addressing students Miss Banerjee has said over and again that they should know about the revolutionaries who had laid down their lives for the country. She has asked the state education department to include Subhas Chandra Bose’s Taruner Swapno and Swami Vivekananda’s Call to the Nation in the school curriculum.

After Alipore Correctional Home was shifted to Baruipur, she took personal initiative to set up the Alipur Jail Museum where the ordinary and condemned cells have been preserved and people could visit the place where the revolutionaries had been hanged. A visit to College Street, the hub of new and old books, revealed that hectic work is on to give final shape to Miss Banerjee’s books. Apu Dey confirmed that like previous years Miss Banerjee’s book will come out in the Kolkata International Book Fair.