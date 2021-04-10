In the fourth phase, 44 Assembly seats across five districts are going to polls tomorrow where 1,15,51,022 voters including 58,82,514 male voters and 56,98,218 female voters will exercise their franchise for 373 candidates including 323 male and 50 female candidates.

Hours before polls, the EC removed chief minister Mamata Banerjee’s security officer Ashok Chakraborty, presently officer on special duty (OSD) in an ex-cadre post in the rank of SP in the state’s directorate of security with “immediate effect”.

Of the 373 candidates, AITC has 44, BSP 13, BJP 44, CPI 1, CPI-M 22, INC 9, NPP 2 AIFB 6 and RSP 2. Ajit Singh Yadav, a senior IPS officer, has been deputed at the Howrah Police Commissionerate to oversee elections in Howrah along with the incumbent commissioner C Sudhakar.