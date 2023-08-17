Mamata’s push for Md Sporting club to play ISL

Chief minister Mamata Banerjee urged the supporters of Mohammedan Sporting to contribute generously to help the club to play in Indian Soccer League (ISL) in 2024. She inaugurated the refurbished tent of the club this afternoon. Following her initiative the state government donated Rs 50 lakh to upgrade and repair the club tent. Miss Banerjee said she would contribute to help the club to play ISL.

“You have a strong supporter base across the world. Request them to contribute generously and I will contribute an amount to help the club to take part in ISL. Mohun Bagan and East Bengal are already playing in ISL, I want Mohammedan Sporting also to play in ISL.” Those who were present, observed one-minute silence, to pay respects to 16 football fans who were killed in a stampede on 16 August in 1980 at the Eden Gardens.

Ace footballer Mohammad Habib, lovingly called Bare Mian by the fans, had played in Mohammedan Sporting, Mohun Bagan and East Bengal in late 1960s and also represented India, died in Hyderabad on 15 August. Those present at the meeting paid respects to him along with Suprakash Gargari, secretary of East Bengal Club and a football organizer. Paying rich tributes to the heritage and legacy of Mohammedan Club, she said the club had played an important role in the Kolkata football league and IFA Shield.

Miss Banerjee gave a special award to the Dare Devil team of Kolkata Police for their brilliant performance at the Independence Day Parade on Red Road. Purulia Sainik School got the award for their best performance in the Independence Day parade. A school from Sunderbans got an award for their cultural performance while the sports and youth welfare department got an award for presenting the best tableaux at the Independence Day parade.