Mamata’s focus on women for rural votes

Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee today assigned the task of targeting women voters in the panchayat polls to party leaders. She passed on the instructions to party leaders as she chaired a meeting at her Kalighat residence. The crucial party meet was also attended by national general secretary Abhishek Banerjee, along with several MPs and MLAs.

The meeting commenced at 4 pm, coinciding with the submission of nomination papers, particularly as the situation in Bhangar became tense. Addressing the issue of vandalism, Mamata Banerjee stated, “The administration is addressing the law and order concerns related to the acts of vandalism. We are closely monitoring how to handle this situation.

I personally review all the reports,” she informed the leaders during the meeting. Instructing state minister Chandrima Bhattacharya during the meeting, Mamata said, “Strengthen the women’s organization. Increase the deployment of Banga Janani (women force) for poll campaigning.

Discuss this matter with Shashi Panja and Mala Roy. Involve them as well.” During the meeting, Abhishek Banerjee emphasized, “TMC leaders must visit villages and inform the people about how Trinamul Congress has assisted them. While campaigning, ensure that the progress achieved in each district is highlighted. We must convey that Trinamul has transformed the perception people held about panchayats during the Left Front’s rule. It should be communicated that the BJP has failed to fulfil its promises.

” Starting from 22 June, senior leaders will campaign across every region, he said. Ms Banerjee expressed her concerns about the deployment of central forces in the panchayat polls, remarking, “The Central forces are unable to manage in Manipur. How many Central teams have visited there? How many central teams have gone to Odisha?

Yet, they claim to send central forces for the panchayat polls,” she stated. Following the meeting, MP Kalyan Banerjee stated that TMC is not worried about the deployment of central forces in state. He said that central forces were deployed previously too but it did not affect TMC, which emerged victorious. He also warned those party leaders who filed nomination papers despite not receiving a TMC ticket with expulsion. “Under no circumstances will they be allowed back into the party,” he said.