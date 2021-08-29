Mamata’s clarion call for students’ outreach

Trinamul Congress chief Mamata Banerjee today asked the students to unite against the atrocities of the Centre, and asked them to contact the students of different colleges and universities across the nation.

She was addressing the students virtually from Kalighat and the dais was shared by the party’s state president Subrata Bakshi, national general secretary Abhishek Banerjee, secretary-general Partha Chatterjee and state education minister Bratya Basu.

Miss Banerjee lashed out at the Prime Minister, and Union home minister Amit Shah and said, “Don’t play with fire. When you cannot fight politically, you are sending agencies? This is a sheer vindictive politics,” she said. Referring to Enforcement Directorate’s notice to Abhishek Banerjee, and his wife, Mamata asked, “ Amit Shahji, you cannot fight politically Abhishek Banerjee so you are sending agencies?

“I’ve gathered all documents about how some BJP leaders in Asansol thrive on coal mafias’ money and during the election, most of the BJP leaders including Amit Shah stayed in a hotel run by the coal mafia. I’ll send all the documents to ED and see if they can investigate against the BJP leaders failing which we will move to the Court.”

She also mentioned that coal comes under union government and the state government has nothing to do with it. Miss Banerjee cautioned the Centre not to indulge in vindictive politics. “So far, in the past 10 years,I did not indulge in vindictive politics and please don’t force me to do that,” she said.

“I ask my students and youth leaders to establish their contacts with different colleges and universities in other states and move forward with a mission to dislodge the autocratic BJP government at the Centre in 2024,” said Trinamul chief.

She said, “At Centre, we have an autocratic, inhuman government who are selling off the national assets. They are selling our national resources like coal, mineral blocks, rail, railway stations, airports, LIC, GIC rail, Bhel and other profit-making PSUs as if they are BJP’s own property.”

She asked the students to hit the streets with placards and demonstrate at railway stations against the privatisation of railway stations. She asked the students to demonstrate in front of the Coal India office, LIC, GIC against the Centre’s move to corporatization and privatisation of national assets.

Miss Banerjee said, “It is unfortunate that the BJP has reduced all the institutions into their party stooge. Why National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) and National Women Rights Commission are not in Tripura where our

women MPs were assaulted and injured?” she asked.

She said in post-poll violence only five BJP supporters were killed and 16 Trinamul supporters were also murdered. Unfortunately, NHRC visited only BJP victims’ houses with BJP leaders. They should have also visited Trinamul workers’ houses but they didn’t, she said.

She alleged that NHRC member who submitted the report is a BJP man. She said, “You did not allow my MPs at Hathras after the abominable crime on a Dalit girl and also in Assam our MPs are not allowed.” She said, “I have been

in politics since I was only 13 years old but had never seen such an autocratic. government. They are vindictive and muzzle the freedom of speech and if any media dares to question the government, they sent CBI, ED, IT to newspaper offices.

Miss Banerjee alleged that the Centre is destroying the federal structure and ‘I’ll soon call a meeting of all Opposition chief minister’s on this issue.” “In the last 15-20 years, I have noticed that students are not coming into politics. I want them to come forward and serve the people, the nation,” Miss Banerjee said.

“We are still fighting though we are in power, after coming to power our responsibility has increased. Even after facing the toughest situations, we have not bowed down,” she said. She said her government has done a lot for the students.

Apart from Kanyashree for girl students, distributing one crore bicycles to the students under Sabuj Sathi scheme, free school books, uniform, shows bags were also given. She said her government fulfilled the promises made during the election, Student credit cards have been delivered within four months of coming to power. She said nearly nine lakh students got money to buy tabs.

In Tripura 10,000 teachers were forced to resign after Biplab Deb became the chief minister, Miss Banerjee said “ Away, In Assam, UP Gujarat govt workers don’t get salaries. In Gujarat the Covid death case numbers are fudged,” she

said.

Trinamul chief said in Bengal the unemployment has gone down by 40 per cent. “A deep seaport in Tajpur is being built by us. For ‘Bengal Silicon Valley’ 100-acre land is given so there is employment generation. In leather In leather complex in Bantala people are coming from UP to here.”

Trinamul all India general secretary Abhishek Banerjee said, “I have already said that from now on we will go to those states where we will win the state.”