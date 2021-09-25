Mamata: Won’t allow India’s Talibanisation

Trinamul supremo Mamata Banerjee while campaigning today said that India will remain Hindustan and won’t allow its ‘Talibanisation’.

She lashed out at BJP questioning the party’s assertions about human rights especially in Assam and police in BJP-ruled states “open-firing on protestors”. “How dare you bring a dead body near my house? Don’t try our patience. We can also send a carcass in front of your house,” Miss Banerjee warned.

She requested voters in Ward No. 70 to vote for her and her victory will be a stepping stone to lodge a greater movement against the “fascist government at the Centre”.

In Ekbalpore, she had said that she will thwart any attempt by BJP to implement NRC, NPR and CAA. She pointed out that since BJP cannot fight her party politically, the saffron party is unleashing central agencies against Bengal ministers and leaders.

“We haven’t seen a case filed against the CPI-M leaders, though Mr P Chidambaram was jailed the BJP government did not act on the main Opposition leaders,” she said.

Miss Banerjee lashed out at Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union home minister Amit Shah for snooping on Opposition leaders, judges, bureaucrats and journalists by using Pegasus. She asked PM to come clean on PM CARES.

“The people across the country are not getting vaccines. Who is taking care of PM Cares Fund?” she asked. She said that the BJP central leaders used all the agencies, muscle and money power, Pegasus but yet Trinamul got the people’s mandate. She cautioned the voters not to get agitated because BJP will try various tricks. “BJP is destroying federalism and wants a surveillance state. They are bulldozing democracy every day.”