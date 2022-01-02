Mamata urges TMC workers to continue fight against injustice

Trinamul Congress chief Mamata Banerjee today said,”On Trinamul Congress foundation day, I extend my best wishes to all our workers, supporters and members of the Maa-Mati-Manush family.”

“Our journey began on 1 January 1998 and since then we have been committed in our efforts towards serving people and ensuring their welfare,” said Mamata Banerjee. “As we step into yet another year, let us promise to stay united in our fight against all injustices. Let us treat each other with kindness and respect. Let us work towards strengthening the federal structure of this nation. I thank you all for your blessings.” Miss Banerjee who dedicated 1 to 7 January 2022 as Students’week wished the students-” heartiest greetings to all students on the occasion of #StudentsDay.”

“You are the future, you are the beacon of hope. I pray to God for your well- being and happiness. May all your dreams come true! GoWB remains committed to your welfare.,” she stated. But her programme on Students’ Day to be held in Netaji Indoor stadium on 3 January was stated to be cancelled in the wake of coronavirus.

Meanwhile, the party’s national general secretary Abhishek Banerjee also thanked the workers and said, “I salute to all my workers on Trinamul Congress foundation day for their diligence in upholding the values of the AITC family. He also thanked the party workers who had the courage to fight those who dare to abuse our basic rights.”Let us remain committed towards serving great nation.”

The Trinamul Congress also held a programme at Trinamul Bhavan by hoisting national flag and party’s flag. Trinamul Congress state president Subrata Bakshi spoke at length about Mamata Banerjee’s movement as youth Congress state president and what prompted her to form a new party- Trinamul Congress.