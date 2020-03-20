Chief minister Mamata Banerjee will urge Prime Minister Narendra Modi to supply test kits, give permission to set up four more laboratories and expedite issuing guidelines for combating Coronavirus at the video conference that is scheduled to be held tomorrow.

The PM will hold the video conference with all the chief ministers today afternoon. Sources said Modi would take stock of the current situation in respective states and discuss the measures that are in place.

“In India, there are only 74 labs, as this disease was not there earlier. Many states have only one lab. Here, we have two labs and possess all infrastructure for setting up an additional four labs. We have sought permission from the Centre for four labs namely at Siliguri, Burdwan, Midnapore and Junglemahal. But the Centre has not yet given us any permission. I can’t criticise my country now but can only appeal,” said Banerjee after a meeting to review the preparedness of combating Coronavirus outbreak with senior officials of government and private hospitals at Nabanna Sabhaghar.

“We ordered masks, gloves, ECMO (extracorporeal membrane oxygenation) machines but we didn’t get them. They (Centre) say that they’ll help, but later they don’t. The same thing had happened in the case of Bulbul. Now, we don’t want any money. We need the requisite permissions, detailed guidelines and instruments. What’s the use if the doctor arrives after the patient’s death? If the permission is not received immediately, then what is the use?” she questioned.

“The Prime Minister has called a video conference with chief ministers tomorrow. If I get the chance then I will raise this issue with the Prime Minister,” she added.

Banerjee further lamented that the screening at airport and railway stations was not being done correctly. “I should not say this, but airport screening is not foolproof else the people could not have come from the UK and entered the state without the disease getting detected. Similarly, I have also informed the Railway Ministry that proper monitoring was not being done,” she said.