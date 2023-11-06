Mamata to address Bijoya Sammelan in Bhowanipore today

Trinamul Congress chairperson Mamata Banerjee will be present at the Bijoya Sammelan of Bhowanipore Assembly constituency tomorrow. The function will be held at Uttirno auditorium. In line with Miss Banerjee’s instructions, Bijoya Sammelans are being held in every constituency and municipal ward across the state.

Senior party leaders including Rajya Sabha member and state president Subrata Bakshi, the party’s Lok Sabha MP Mala Roy, South Kolkata district president Debashis Kumar, Kolkata mayor Firhad Hakim and all the ward councillors, will be present at the meeting.

Important persons of south Kolkata from different walks of life are expected to be at the meeting. This is for the first time Trinamul Congress is holding Bijoya Sammelan on such a large scale. Through the functions the party wants to build contact with the people and secondly to make people aware of the deprivation of Bengal by the Centre.

Trinamul Congress had fixed the date of the Bijoya Sammelan across the state. Accordingly, party leaders held the meeting and interacted with party workers and local people. As the Lok Sabha election will be held in 2024, Trinamul Congress is going all out to build contact with people with a view to increase the number seats in the poll.

The BJP had got 18 out of 42 seats in Lok Sabha election in 2019. Bhowanipore is the Assembly constituency of Miss Banerjee. Party leaders like Mr Bakshi , Mr Kumar and others nurture the constituency and keep regular contacts with the clubs and people coming from different communities. Bhowanipore is mini-India and one finds people from different religious communities living together for generations.

There are temples, mosques, churches and gurdwaras in Bhowanipore. Miss Banerjee keeps personal contact with the committees running the religious sites and address the problems they had been facing. Senior party leaders said Miss Banerjee is likely to address party leaders and rank and file.

On 23 November the party’s chairperson will address party leaders and workers at Netaji Indoor stadium and will announce the blue print of the movements that will be launched to highlight the deprivation of the state by the Central government and demand immediate release of the funds. Party leaders said they had been waiting eagerly to listen to Miss Banerjee.