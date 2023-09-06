Mamata takes pride in state students’ merit

The chief minister, Mamata Banerjee today asked bankers to ensure hassle-free clearance of student credit cards.

Miss Banerjee, while addressing a gathering at Dhana Dhanye auditorium to mark the occasion of Teachers’ Day today showering encomium on the merits and talents of the students of Bengal, who have done well based on their merits in different walks of life.

“This is soothing and satisfying as well. I always take pride in home talents,” the chief minister quipped.Taking the instance of recent ISRO’s achievement, she said as many as 38 scientists hail from Bengal, who made the country proud.

Advertisement

On the occasion she handed over cheques of Rs 2 lakh to St Augustine Day school principal and asked him to build a cricket unit on the campus to promote sports simultaneously with education for kids.

The school too donated Rs 1 lakh to the chief minister’s relief fund. On the occasion, she also distributed credit cards of Rs 10,000 to the students of ClassXII to buy at abora smartphone.

Besides, she handed over citations and mementos as part of Siksha Ratna to a handful of teachers, who shone in respective depart- ments in various colleges and universities.