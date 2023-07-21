Mamata praise for Bengal after bagging ‘best state’ tag

Banerjee today hailed the state for being chosen by the Union government as the “Best State” to have been selected as the recipient of a prestigious “Bhoomi Samman Platinum” Award for its outstanding achievement in modernization of land records. Expressing her delight for the honour, Miss Banerjee in a tweet said:

“I’m proud to announce that GOWB has won the prestigious Bhoomi Samman Platinum Award from Govt Of India as the Best State for our outstanding achievement in the modernization of land records. Bankura, Howrah, Murshidabad and Nadia districts have also won the districtlevel award for modernization. Our government always endeavoured to modernize and digitize Government records for the sake of transparency and also to provide better service to the people of Bengal.”

