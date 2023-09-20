Mamata pitches for Bengal at Barcelona biz meet

In a bid to woo investors in Spain chief Minister, Mamata Banerjee addressing industry and potential investors and members of Indian diaspora made strong pitch for the state. She was addressing the gathering at a special business conclave at Barcelona today. She described Bengal as culturally rich, a place brimming with abundance of talents, while talking about the various social flagship schemes that her government has undertaken.

Showcasing the potential of Bengal, Miss Banerjee asserted the state is the best bet for investors to invest in. She was not only effusive in her address on the potential of the state but also glorified thestatewithitsrichculture of hospitality and affection one derives while making a trip there. Before the chief minister took the podium with her passionate plea to reach out to the investors in a soccer crazy city like Barcelona, Ala pan Bandopadhyay, her special adviser briefed the audience of how the state has comeofagetoberipefora big time development with the state gross domestic product (GDP) touching an all-time high with three fold increase.

In her address, Miss Banerjee said that one day the state would be the game changer for the nation and the world.

Reaching out to the investors, she said that the state has a stadium with state-of- the-art facilities ready to be handed over to the La Liga offi- cials, for which a memoran- dum of understanding had been signed.

She said, “You would be glad to know that big players from various clubs of Spain are now plying their trades with football clubs in the state and playing in ISL and I- League tournaments. They are very affectionate and talented. We always hail talents.”

The chief minister said that around 40 per cent of scientists, who worked on Chandrayaan-3 mission, were from Bengal.

Advertisement

She said, “I can assure you that Bengal has evolved as an economic powerhouse, that has much more to offer, as it is one of the fastest-growing economies of India. It grew at a rate of 8.41 per cent in 2022- 23 despite the Covid-19 pandemic. We have already started 900 MSME sectors where 1.5 billion people are working. We are developing three economic corridors, one is from Dankuni-Haldia, which is an industrial belt, another in DankunKalyani, and the other one is Dankuni-Raghunathpur. Over Rs 72,000 crore has already been invested in the project.”