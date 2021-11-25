Mamata meets Modi, seeks withdrawal of BSF order

West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee met Prime Minister Narendra Modi in New Delhi on Wednesday and demanded withdrawal of the decision to extend the territorial jurisdiction of the Border Security Force (BSF) in Bengal.

Miss Banerjee also invited the PM to inaugurate the next Bengal Global Business Summit (BGBS), which is slated to be held on 20 and 21 April next year. She later told mediapersons that Modi has accepted the invitation.

“Whatever might be our political difference, it should not have any effect on the social, personal, administrative and diplomatic relationship we share. So I have invited him to come and inaugurate the Bengal Global Business Summit. His presence will help in the development of the state,” she said.

She also took up the BSF issue with the Prime Minister. “I have told the Prime Minister that there is no need to increase the territorial jurisdiction of BSF, because it will come in direct conflict with the law and order of the state. Recently, the BSF killed three people and there are several cases when BSF troopers opened fire on villagers. I have told the Prime Minister that if they (BSF) need any help, we are ready to provide it, but the Centre must withdraw the extension of the territorial area of BSF,” she said.

She also informed Mr Modi about the violence faced by TMC leaders, candidates and workers in Tripura. She also demanded the release of funds that are due to Bengal in the form of the state’s share of GST and for various central government schemes. Before meeting the PM, Miss Banerjee also met BJP leader and Modi critic Subramanian Swamy, who, on his part, denied any plans to join the Trinamul Congress.

Responding to a media query on the possibility of an alliance with the Samajwadi Party in Uttar Pradesh, Miss Banerjee said it was up to the SP leadership to seek her party’s help. “If Akhilesh needs help we are ready to extend help,” she said. When asked why she is poaching Congress MPs and leaders, Miss Banerjee said, “In a democratic country anyone is free to join any political party. They are all veteran politicians who joined our party by their own choice.”