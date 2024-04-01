Mamata lambasts BJP’s Krishnanagar candidate, PM

On the campaign trail through Krishnagar, Trinamul Congress supremo Mamata Banerjee launched a scathing attack on BJP candidate Amrita Roy and Prime Minister Narendra Modi, invoking historical narratives to underscore her points. Addressing a public gathering at the sporting club ground in Dhubulia, today, Mamata Banerjee threw her weight behind Mahua Moitra, Trinamul Congress candidate for Krishnagar constituency, who is facing scrutiny from investigative agencies.

Miss Banerjee accused the BJP of orchestrating a targeted campaign against Ms Moitra, utilising agencies like the Enforcement Directorate (ED) and the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) to discredit her candidacy. She also alleged that Mrs Amrita Roy, the BJP candidate, represents a lineage that historically sided with colonial powers during the British era. Drawing parallels with historical figures, Miss Banerjee evoked the memory of Lord Clive’s alliance with Raja Krishnachandra against Nawab Siraj-ud-Daullah, framing it as a betrayal of Bengal’s interests. She criticised the BJP’s endorsement of figures associated with colonial oppression, asserting that such actions reflect a disregard for the region’s history and sentiments. Referring to Prime Minister Modi’s rhetoric, Miss Banerjee challenged the appropriation of titles like “Rajamata,” arguing that true leadership stems from serving the people rather than indulging in falsehoods.

She cautioned against rewriting history for political gain, warning that such attempts would be met with rejection by the electorate. Miss Banerjee’s impassioned speech also addressed broader issues of economic disparity and governmental priorities. She accused the BJP of neglecting developmental projects and prioritizing investigations over addressing the needs of the populace, particularly the marginalized sections. The Chief Minister’s remarks signal a heightened level of political tension as the electoral contest in Krishnagar heats up. With historical narratives and contemporary grievances intertwined, the battle for votes takes on added significance, reflecting broader debates over identity, governance, and accountability, the political analysts in Krishnagar said.

